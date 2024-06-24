Doliver Advisors LP Sells 88 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $5,336,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $178.20. 601,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,181. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

