Dymension Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.16 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $281.13 million and approximately $22.16 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dymension has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,026,011,444 coins and its circulating supply is 178,902,663 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,025,927,676 with 178,790,232 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.50664102 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,685,612.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.