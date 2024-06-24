Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) is Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667,288 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics makes up 6.4% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,543,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,758,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,970,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

DYN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. 997,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

