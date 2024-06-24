Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KODK opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.57. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 835.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

