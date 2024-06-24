Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE:KODK opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.57. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Read More
