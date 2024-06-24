Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.56.

NYSE ECL opened at $243.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ecolab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 283,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 98,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ecolab by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

