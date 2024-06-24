Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 127000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.96 million for the quarter. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

