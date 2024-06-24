Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. 4,774,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

