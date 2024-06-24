Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIRE. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $289.40 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $31,764,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $304,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $6,675,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

