Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.50).

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENT

Entain Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LON:ENT traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,145. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 643.40 ($8.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,414.50 ($17.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 744.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 843.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,149.97). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,708,579.79). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.