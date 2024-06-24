Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $93,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. 3,501,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

