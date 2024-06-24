ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. ESAB’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ESAB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in ESAB by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

