Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $34.78. 19,441,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.