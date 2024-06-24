Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FEMY. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Monday, April 1st.

FEMY stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -2.79. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

