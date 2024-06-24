Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,960 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21,142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,645,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

