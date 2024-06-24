Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,763,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.62. 2,833,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

