Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM remained flat at $42.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,839,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,714,801. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

