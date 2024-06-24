Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $462,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 115,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,096 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. 320,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,941. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

