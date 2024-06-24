Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. 513,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,242. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

