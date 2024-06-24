Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,644 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after buying an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. 211,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,232. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

