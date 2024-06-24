First PREMIER Bank Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,536,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,662,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,900,855,000 after purchasing an additional 267,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 31,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $495.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,170,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total value of $208,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,678.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,757 shares of company stock worth $114,265,610 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

