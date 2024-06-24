First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,966 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.04. 5,710,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,762,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

