First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.52 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

