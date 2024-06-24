First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.37. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

