Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.22

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.