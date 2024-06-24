Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.22

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.21.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

