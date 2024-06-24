Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Home Depot by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Home Depot by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Home Depot by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $355.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.65 and its 200-day moving average is $352.41. The stock has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

