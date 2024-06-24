Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,912,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

