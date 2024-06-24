Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.63

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.53, with a volume of 14232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

