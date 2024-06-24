Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,734,234,000 after buying an additional 2,392,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.