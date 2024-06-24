Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of FRSH opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,880 shares of company stock valued at $456,665. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 83.1% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 72,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Freshworks by 403.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,311,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

