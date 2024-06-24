G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.78

G999 (G999) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00041049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000757 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

