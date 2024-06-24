GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 0.8% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 7,449,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,810,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 301.41 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $346,474. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GameStop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

