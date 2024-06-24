Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLPI. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

