Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 1,263,932 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4,688.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 1.55% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $62,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 352,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.