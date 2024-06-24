Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 422,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,278,000 after purchasing an additional 204,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.77. 725,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,875. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.12 and its 200-day moving average is $241.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $273.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

