Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $545.61. 3,851,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,343. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

