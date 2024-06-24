Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.17. 9,404,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,187,898. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

