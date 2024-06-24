Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 226,759 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,511,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.61. 288,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,565. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.