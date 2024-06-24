Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 56,453 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,371. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

