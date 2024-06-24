Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8,840.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927,271 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.76% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $95,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 373,750 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.