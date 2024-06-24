Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $109.44 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $541.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.