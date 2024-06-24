Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $33.95 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 564,256 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.90. 12,453,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,132,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $554.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

