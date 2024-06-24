Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $403.03 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 528,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,034,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $739.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $723.59 and a 200 day moving average of $739.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

