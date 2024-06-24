Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $10.33 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 52.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.56. 237,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,047. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.