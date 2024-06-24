Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $2.85 on Monday, hitting $256.51. 1,895,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.50 and its 200 day moving average is $255.91. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

