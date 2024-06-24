Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 280,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $199.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

