Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,934,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.