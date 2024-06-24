Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10,223.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $130,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,144. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

