Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 690 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.91. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

