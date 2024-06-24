Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,969,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,990 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 774,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,439,000.

DFSV traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,439. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

