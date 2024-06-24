Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $228.18. The company had a trading volume of 959,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average of $228.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.